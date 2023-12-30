Russia strikes civilian targets in Kharkiv, at least 8 wounded - officials

Left Menu

A Russian attack on central Kharkiv on Saturday injured eight people, striking a medical institution, apartment buildings and other civilian sites, the regional governor said. "Doctors are providing assistance to eight victims at this moment, all of them hospitalised," Oleh Synehubov, governor of Kharkiv region, said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

A Russian attack on central Kharkiv on Saturday injured eight people, striking a medical institution, apartment buildings and other civilian sites, the regional governor said.

"Doctors are providing assistance to eight victims at this moment, all of them hospitalised," Oleh Synehubov, governor of Kharkiv region, said in a post on the Telegram messaging app. "The occupiers hit the central part of the city of Kharkiv," he said, adding that "exclusively civilian infrastructure" had been affected.

This included "a medical institution, multi-apartment residential buildings, shops and other public places, (and) transportation", he said. Local Telegram channels carried images of damage to the Kharkiv Palace Hotel in the center of the city.

Mayor Ihor Terehov said the Russian attack caused "serious damage" and a fire at a residential building, and that information about casualties was being gathered. Synehubov said Russia had carried out six strikes. "In particular, they hit the central part of the city of Kharkiv. There is damage to civilian infrastructure," he said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

