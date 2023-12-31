Delhi Fire Services on its toes to respond to any incident during New Year celebrations

As the national capital is all set to celebrate New Year 2024, personnel of Delhi Fire Services are on their guard to respond to any emergency or fire incident. Fire engines will be deployed to 13 prominent spots where people throng to celebrate New Year including Hauz Khas, Connaught Place and Lajpat Nagar, said an official. "We have identified 13 prominent spots where a large number of people will be present to celebrate New Year in Delhi," Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Services told ANI.

"Fire engines will be stationed there to respond quickly in case of any emergency or fire incident. Sufficient staff have been deployed and all arrangements have been made," he added. Meanwhile, Delhi Police conducted a vehicle check in various parts of the city on Saturday night as security is heightened in the National Capital and increased deployments in the border areas for the New Year's celebrations.

Major checks were conducted in places like Connaught Place, and Aurobindo Marg among other major marketplaces which are the centre of attraction for occasions like New Year celebrations. The police put up barricades at strategic locations to conduct the security check, and police personnel were seen checking four-wheelers and motorcyclists.

Earlier the Delhi Police on Thursday issued a traffic advisory ahead of the New Year's Eve celebrations in the national capital. The Special Commissioner of Police (CP) (Traffic), SS Yadav, said that on December 31, Delhi Police will ensure necessary arrangements and deployment of personnel at places where people are expected to gather.

Addressing a press conference, Special CP (Traffic), SS Yadav, said, "The deployment will be at locations like Connaught Place, India Gate, Aerocity, Qutub Minar, Greater Kailash, Saket Mall, Netaji Subhash Place, Mukherjee Nagar area, Vasant Kunj Mall, EDM Mall, Pacific Mall, Champa Gali, Hudson Lane, Hauz Khas, and other crowded places. Traffic will be controlled in the Connaught Place area after 8 pm." The Special CP further stated that an advisory has also been issued for the people who will be travelling to New Delhi and Old Delhi railway stations on December 31."It will ensure that those who want to reach stations don't face any problems," he said.

He also appealed to the public to avoid drunk driving, stating that law enforcement agencies will strictly enforce rules. "Drunken behavior and drunk driving have always been strictly looked upon by the police. This time, stricter actions will be taken," he said. (ANI)

