Ex-IndiGo employee dupes family of Rs 50 lakh with fake job offers, arrested

A former employee of IndiGo Airlines has been arrested for duping a family in the national capital of Rs 50 lakh on the pretext of providing jobs at the airline. The accused, identified as Ishu Verma, alias Rahul Saxena, allegedly targeted the family after their daughter posted her job search profile on the app of a job search engine in June 2023.

Verma, posing as one "Ayan Malik," contacted the woman and offered her the position of receptionist at IndiGo. He then arranged a series of online interviews, culminating in a fake offer letter with a starting salary of Rs 28,000 per month. To further convince the family, Verma introduced another accomplice, "Sanjay Bangar," who similarly offered a job to the son and provided a forged joining letter. According to DCP Shahdara Rohit Meena, on December 31, the complainant Shammi Mehra, a resident of Jagat Puri, Delhi, aged 48, stated that she has two children, Tisha and Nitin Mehra. In June 2023, her daughter, namely, Tisha, created her profile on the app to search for a job. Her daughter was contacted on her mobile and was offered the job of receptionist on the app of the search engine.

Deceived by an elaborate scheme, the family paid Verma Rs 50 lakh in installments over several months. However, upon verification, the joining letters were found to be fake, leading the family to file a complaint with the Jagat Puri police station.

A case was registered under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust), and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. During the investigation, the police discovered that Verma had also forged the joining letters, prompting the addition of sections 468 (forgery) and 471 (using forged documents) to the charges. "On verifying the job letters later, the complainant found them to be fake. On the complaint of complainant Shammi Mehra, a case under Sections 420/406/34 IPC was registered at P.S. Jagat Puri, Delhi and an investigation was taken up," police said.

"During the investigation, the joining letters that were provided by the accused to the victims were found to be forged and the section of forgery, i.e., 468/471 IPC, has also been added. Accused Ishu Verma, alias Rahul Saxena, aged 29 years, was arrested in the above-mentioned case; he was currently working with IndiGo when he duped the victim," the police added. Investigations revealed that he had invested the ill-gotten money in cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and used a voice changer app to conceal his identity while interacting with the victims.

According to the police the accused Ishu Verma, alias Rahul Saxena had studied MBA and was working in IndiGo Airlines as BMI (Body Mass Index) Officer. His father expired and was living with his mother and elder brother, Further investigation regarding the whole syndicate is underway, police said. More information is awaited. (ANI)

