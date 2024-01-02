Hapag-Lloyd to avoid Suez until Jan. 9 then re-assess - spokesperson
Germany's Hapag-Lloyd will continue to divert its vessels around the Suez Canal for security reasons, a spokesperson for the company said on Tuesday.
"We monitor the situation closely day-by-day, but will continue to reroute our vessels until Jan. 9," the spokesperson for the world's fifth biggest container liner said in reply to a query.
The company will decide on that day whether or not to continue rerouting ships, the spokesperson added.
