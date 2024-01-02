Left Menu

Andhra Pradesh: 3 killed after car rams into another in East Godavari's Devarapalli

According to the police officials, the accident occurred when a car lost control, hit the divider and collided with another car that was coming from the opposite direction, near the Bandapuram flyover in Devarapalli Mandal.

At least three people were killed after a car lost control, hit the driver and collided with another car in East Godavari's Devarapalli Mandal in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday. According to the police officials, the accident occurred when a car lost control, hit the divider and collided with another car that was coming from the opposite direction, near the Bandapuram flyover in Devarapalli Mandal.

The collision resulted in three fatalities and left five individuals injured. Two victims succumbed to their injuries on the spot, while four seriously injured individuals were promptly transported to Devarapalli Private Hospital.

"Unfortunately, doctors at the hospital later confirmed the death of another woman, bringing the total number of fatalities to three," the officials said. The local authorities and emergency services responded swiftly to the scene of the accident, providing immediate medical assistance and ensuring the injured were transferred to the hospital for treatment.

"The incident has prompted a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the collision. The identities of the victims and details regarding the cause of the accident are currently under examination by law enforcement," Devarapalli Sub Inspector Sri Hari said. (ANI)

