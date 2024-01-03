Cuba's Santeria priests foretell crime and disease in new year

Priests from Cuba's Afro-Cuban Santeria religion on Tuesday warned that rising homicides and a spike in illness could worsen an already punishing economic crisis that has pushed historic numbers of Cubans to migrate abroad. Dozens of the priests, known as babalawos, from the 10 de Octubre municipality in Havana, shared their annual "Letter of the Year," a prophecy of misfortune, disease and other events that Santeria followers anxiously await every year.

Millions of Cubans practice the ritual-filled religion, which fuses Catholicism with ancient African beliefs brought to Cuba by slaves. The priests' divination ritual foretold 2024 bringing a mix of favorable omens and potential misfortunes, according to babalawo Lazaro Cuesta, a key organizer of the priests, who gathered to perform their annual ritual on New Year's Eve.

"If one fails to honor commercial agreements, neglects commitments, or falls short on promises, the repercussions could be terrible," Cuesta warned. The priests' forecasts come four years into an economic crisis that has stricken Cubans with worsening shortages of food, medicine, fuel and other goods.

The island nation's communist government blames the economic struggles on U.S. sanctions. On Monday, Cuba's other main association of Santeria priests, who make up the government-recognized Yoruba Association of Cuba, published their predictions for 2024, advising authorities to tackle alcohol and drug consumption and "the increase in criminal activities."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)