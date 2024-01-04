Left Menu

UPDATING LIVE: Security Council to meet over Red Sea attacks amid growing threat of spill over from Gaza war

UN News | Updated: 04-01-2024 01:19 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 01:19 IST
The UN Security Council is due to hold its first open meeting at 3:00 PM in New York on the continuing attacks by Houthi rebels in the Red Sea, which are becoming in increasing threat to global trade and the stability of the entire region as the war between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza grinds on. There will be live coverage of the meeting on UN Web TV here. **2:40 PM** There have been well over 20 attacks on international shipping by Houthi rebels in Yemen along the crucial international shipping lanes of the Red Sea, since the 7 October attacks by Hamas led to Israel's devastating offensive. The Houthi rebel movement controls the capital and large swathes of the country, including the Red Sea coast. They began targeting what they believe to be Israel-bound vessels in mid-November after first launching missile and drone attacks against Israel, in support of extremist group Hamas. Now they have widened their aim to all international shipping companies, until Israel allows full humanitarian supplies to enter Gaza, causing many to divert their ships far to the south around the Cape of Good Hope, incurring extra costs and adding extra days, driving up costs. With tensions and concern over regional spill over also rising following the assassination of Hamas's deputy leader and other commanders in Beirut on Tuesday, Iran has also reportedly rejected calls from the US and the UK to end its support for the attacks by Houthi rebels. An Iranian destroyer crossed into the Red Sea on Monday, while a US-led multinational task force was formed on 18 December in a bid to counter the Houthi attacks. ### Top UN officials to brief Two senior UN officials are due to brief ambassadors beginning at 3:00 PM, and following the open meeting, the 15-member Security Council will then go into closed session. UN Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific, Mohamed Khaled Khiari will likely speak first, followed by the Secretary- General of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), Arsenio Dominguez. Just a reminder here of the last Security Council resolution adopted on the Gaza crisis on 22 December, where ambassadors called for immediate, safe and unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid to stricken civilians in Gaza.

Visit UN News for more.

