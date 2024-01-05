Left Menu

TN govt announces Rs 1,000 as Pongal gift

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-01-2024 13:28 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 13:28 IST
TN govt announces Rs 1,000 as Pongal gift
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has announced Rs 1,000 cash incentive to people on the occasion of the harvest festival Pongal, the state government said on Friday.

Pongal is being celebrated on January 15.

An official release, quoting the chief minister, said Rs 1,000 cash will be distributed through fair price shops ahead of the festival to all ration cardholders as ''Pongal gift,'' except for central and state government employees, Income Tax payers, those employed in public sector undertakings, sugar ration cardholders and those holding ration cards without any commodities.

The government has already announced a Pongal gift hamper containing one kg of each rice and sugar, besides sugarcane, the release said.

Free dhoties and sarees will also be distributed along with the Pongal gift hamper.

Further, the monthly payment of Rs 1,000 under the 'Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam,' benefiting 1.15 crore women heads of family, will be made on January 10, five days ahead of the schedule on the occasion of Pongal, it added.

The amount will be deposited in the beneficiaries' respective bank accounts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape products; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm ad more

Health News Roundup: FDA ordered to reconsider denial of approval for vape p...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global
3
IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

IIT Bombay campus placements: 85 students secure packages of Rs 1 cr each

 India
4
Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to-cell capabilities

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launches first set of satellites with direct-to...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024