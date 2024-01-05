Left Menu

Finnish power system preparedness level lowered to normal

Reuters | Helsinki | Updated: 05-01-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 05-01-2024 19:40 IST
  • Finland

Finland's electricity supply is sufficient to meet the demand and the preparedness no longer needs to be at a raised level, power grid operator Fingrid said on Friday afternoon.

High demand resulting from a long period of freezing temperatures had prompted the operator on Thursday to urge Finns to save energy.

