Finnish power system preparedness level lowered to normal
Finland's electricity supply is sufficient to meet the demand and the preparedness no longer needs to be at a raised level, power grid operator Fingrid said on Friday afternoon.
High demand resulting from a long period of freezing temperatures had prompted the operator on Thursday to urge Finns to save energy.
