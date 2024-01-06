Left Menu

Himachal government approves creation of three police stations

Himachal Pradesh government has approved the creation of three police stations in the Una, Solan and Kangra districts of the state to provide people with quick assistance in crimes and to strengthen law and order in the state

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2024 20:04 IST | Created: 06-01-2024 20:04 IST
Himachal government approves creation of three police stations
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh government has approved the creation of three police stations in the Una, Solan and Kangra districts of the state to provide people with quick assistance in crimes and to strengthen law and order in the state. "The Government of Himachal Pradesh has conveyed its approval for the creation of three police stations, PS Tahliwal in District Una, PS Sayari in District Solan and PS Rehan in District Kangra (PD Nurpur)," a Police Department press release said.

It mentioned an additional 66 posts of various ranks for the police stations. "Forty-six posts for PS Tahliwal, 13 for PS Rehan and 7 for Police Station Sayari. With the creation of the above three police stations, quick assistance will be ensured to thegeneral public in any emergent situation and additional police presence can deter crime andimprove response times to emergencies, making the area safer for residents," it said.

The Police Department expressed its gratitude to Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhufor the creation of three new police stations in the state. "These sanctions for the three new police stations will strengthen law and order in the state," the release said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Canada; Lilly launches website, home delivery option for weight-loss drug and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA to allow Florida to import cheaper drugs from Ca...

 United States
2
Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

Samsung collabs with Tesla for SmartThings Energy

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu jump; France detects bird flu on vaccinated ducks farm and more

Health News Roundup: Mask mandates return at some US hospitals as COVID, flu...

 Global
4
Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

Bitget Lists ZKfair (ZKF) - Community Owned Layer 2 in its Innovation Zone

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024