Mumbai: Two Nigerian nationals held with Rs 9 crore drugs

Two Nigerian nationals were arrested in Mumbai with drugs worth Rs 9 crore in the western suburb of Saki Naka, the police said on Saturday. According to the Mumbai police, the accused were arrested near Hansa Industrial Estate on Saki Vihar Road.

"880 grams of cocaine drugs were recovered from the accused, which is worth Rs 9 crore in the international market," the police said. According to the Sakinaka Police, the action was taken on the basis of secret information.

"Based on this information, the police had kept a vigil in front of Hansa Industrial Estate, when both the suspects reached the spot. So the police stopped them and searched them, 88 big capsules were found in their bags, which the police immediately took into their custody. The value of the recovered drug is Rs 9 crore in the international market," the police said. Sakinaka Police is interrogating both the accused to find out to whom they had come to supply the drugs, the police added.

Police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS) Act. (ANI)

