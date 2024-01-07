Left Menu

Mumbai: Two Nigerian nationals held with Rs 9 crore drugs

According to the Mumbai police, the accused were arrested near Hansa Industrial Estate on Saki Vihar Road.

ANI | Updated: 07-01-2024 09:53 IST | Created: 07-01-2024 09:53 IST
Mumbai: Two Nigerian nationals held with Rs 9 crore drugs
The capsules recovered by the Mumbai police. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two Nigerian nationals were arrested in Mumbai with drugs worth Rs 9 crore in the western suburb of Saki Naka, the police said on Saturday. According to the Mumbai police, the accused were arrested near Hansa Industrial Estate on Saki Vihar Road.

"880 grams of cocaine drugs were recovered from the accused, which is worth Rs 9 crore in the international market," the police said. According to the Sakinaka Police, the action was taken on the basis of secret information.

"Based on this information, the police had kept a vigil in front of Hansa Industrial Estate, when both the suspects reached the spot. So the police stopped them and searched them, 88 big capsules were found in their bags, which the police immediately took into their custody. The value of the recovered drug is Rs 9 crore in the international market," the police said. Sakinaka Police is interrogating both the accused to find out to whom they had come to supply the drugs, the police added.

Police have registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 (NDPS) Act. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 Tokens With Low Risk and High Returns in 2024: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Finance (RETIK), and Dogecoin (DOGE)

3 Tokens With Low Risk and High Returns in 2024: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Retik Fin...

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court to rule on Idaho's strict abortion ban in medical emergencies; Late M&A bonanza stokes healthcare dealmakers ahead of JPMorgan conference and more

Health News Roundup: US Supreme Court to rule on Idaho's strict abortion ban...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Rafael Nadal unsure of Australian Open due to hip discomfort; NBA roundup: Knicks turn back Joel Embiid, 76ers and more

Sports News Roundup: Rafael Nadal unsure of Australian Open due to hip disco...

 Global
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump hits back at Biden, attacks Haley in first 2024 trip to Iowa; Epstein invoked 5th Amendment right to silence 600 times - court filings nad more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump hits back at Biden, attacks Haley in first 2...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024