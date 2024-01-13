Left Menu

Shimla: Army Training Command (ARTRAC) to organise quiz on Army Day

Army Training Command (ARTRAC) located at Shimla will organise a "KNOW YOUR ARMY" event on January 15-16 in Shimla on the occasion of Army Day 2024. This is a first-of-its-kind event in Shimla in recent times.

13-01-2024
Army Training Command in Shimla (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Army Training Command (ARTRAC) located at Shimla will organise a "KNOW YOUR ARMY" event on January 15-16 in Shimla on the occasion of Army Day 2024. This is a first-of-its-kind event in Shimla in recent times. The event will be conducted at Annandale and 'The Army Heritage Museum' on January 15, 2024, and at 'The Ridge', Shimla, on January 16, 2024.

It will include an Army Weapons and Equipment Display and various other events. A painting competition and 'Extempore Speech Competition' will be organised on January 16 at the Ridge for the children and a 'KNOW YOUR ARMY' quiz will also be conducted during the event with exciting prizes. Audio and video movies will be screened, giving a glimpse of the rich history and valour of the Indian Army. In addition, various stalls are being established, including information on joining the Indian Army.

15 January is observed as Army Day every year to commemorate the occasion when General (later Field Marshal) KM Cariappa took over command of the Indian Army from General Francis Roy Bucher, the last British Commander-in-Chief, in 1949, thus becoming the first Indian Commander-in-Chief post-independence. The event is open to the general public. Such events will go a long way in enhancing awareness about the long and illustrious history of the Indian Army. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

