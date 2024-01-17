Left Menu

China, Hong Kong stocks drop as economic growth data disappoints

China stocks hovered around five-year lows and Hong Kong shares tumbled to their weakest in 14 months, as China's disappointing fourth-quarter growth data deepened worries about the world's second largest economy. The Shanghai Composite Index was roughly 0.8% lower. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped nearly 3% to hit the lowest level since November 2022, led by property and tech shares.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 17-01-2024 08:19 IST | Created: 17-01-2024 08:19 IST
China, Hong Kong stocks drop as economic growth data disappoints
  • Country:
  • China

China stocks hovered around five-year lows and Hong Kong shares tumbled to their weakest in 14 months, as China's disappointing fourth-quarter growth data deepened worries about the world's second largest economy. China's blue-chip CSI300 Index dipped more than 1% in early morning trade on Wednesday, hovering near the lowest level since early 2019. The Shanghai Composite Index was roughly 0.8% lower.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slumped nearly 3% to hit the lowest level since November 2022, led by property and tech shares. China's economy grew 5.2% in the fourth quarter from a year earlier, official data showed, missing analysts' expectations.

Compounding investor anxiety, China's December new home prices fell at the fastest pace since February 2015, marking the sixth straight month of declines, official data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India and Reliance Retail Team Up for 'Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bottle Lautana' PET Collection and Recycling Initiative

Coca-Cola India and Reliance Retail Team Up for 'Bhool Na Jana, Plastic Bott...

 India
2
Jyoti CNC Automation shares debut with over 12 pc premium

Jyoti CNC Automation shares debut with over 12 pc premium

 India
3
MORNING BID EUROPE-Iowa goes for Trump, Davos rebuffs on rate cuts

MORNING BID EUROPE-Iowa goes for Trump, Davos rebuffs on rate cuts

 Global
4
FEATURE-Displaced Ecuador Indigenous group to return home after 8 decades

FEATURE-Displaced Ecuador Indigenous group to return home after 8 decades

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024