Rangsons Aerospace Inks Five-Year Contract with Boeing

We are honoured to partner with Boeing, a global aviation leader, and contribute towards advancing the aviation technology in India. The five-year contract solidifies Rangsons Aerospaces position as a key contributor to the aviation supply chain, highlighting the companys steadfast commitment to excellence and innovation within the aerospace sector.

PTI | Mysore | Updated: 18-01-2024 12:41 IST | Created: 18-01-2024 12:41 IST
Rangsons Aerospace, a prominent player in the India's aerospace and defence industry, has signed a contract with Boeing to supply tubes and ducts for aerospace systems. This marks Boeing's first collaboration of this nature with an Indian supplier. Mr. Pavan Ranga, CEO of Rangsons Aerospace, expressed his enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, ''This contract marks a significant milestone for Rangsons Aerospace and the Indian aerospace industry. We are honoured to partner with Boeing, a global aviation leader, and contribute towards advancing the aviation technology in India.'' The five-year contract solidifies Rangsons Aerospace's position as a key contributor to the aviation supply chain, highlighting the company's steadfast commitment to excellence and innovation within the aerospace sector. This strategic alliance not only underscores Rangsons Aerospace's commitment to delivering high-quality, advanced solutions but also fortifies its global presence, extending from India to the United States and Israel. About Rangsons Aerospace Based in the heritage city of Mysuru, Rangsons Aerospace operates a cutting-edge manufacturing plant dedicated to the developing and manufacturing critical assemblies for the efficient conveyance of essential fluids such as power fluids (fuel), lubrication fluids, coolants, water, and oxygen, which are crucial for aircraft operations. The assemblies are engineered to withstand the rigorous conditions, including high pressure and vibrations, playing a pivotal role in the constructing essential aircraft systems and subsystems. Specialising in intricate product solutions like Satellite Communication Terminals (SATCOM) and Datalinks, Rangsons Aerospace is renowned for its design and manufacturing expertise. The company holds the distinction of being the sole Indian entity with Type-Approved Airborne Heat Exchangers specifically designed for helicopter platforms.

