UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya takes selfie with cutout of 'Ram Mandir' in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya took a selfie with a cutout of 'Ram Mandir' in Ayodhya "The people who have been invited by the Trust have started coming to Ayodhya... On behalf of the state government, I welcome the people coming to Ayodhya..." said Keshav Prasad Maurya.

Meanwhile, posters depicting the child-version of Lord Ram adorned the entry gate to the grand Ayodhya temple on Saturday, two days ahead of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony on January 22. Earlier, on Friday, the idol of Shri Ram Lalla, carved by renowned Mysuru sculptor Arun Yogiraj, was placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

Covered with a veil, the first photo of the idol was revealed during the placement ceremony in the sanctum sanctorum on Thursday. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Acharya Satyendra Das, chief priest of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple, said, "The eyes of the deity are hidden behind a piece of cloth as they cannot be revealed before the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony."

However, several purported images of the idol, with the eyes uncovered, went viral on social media platforms. However, claiming that the viral images were not of the real idol, Acharya Satyendra Das told ANI, "As per our beliefs, the eyes of the idol cannot be revealed before the 'Pran Pratishtha' is completed. The images showing the eyes are not of the real idol. And, if the idol in the viral images is genuine, then there should be an investigation into who revealed the eyes and leaked the pictures."

"All procedures and rituals will be conducted as per our scriptures and beliefs. The eyes of Ram Lalla will not be revealed till the 'Pran Pratishtha' has been done," the seer added. Meanwhile, with less than 48 hours to the grand event on January 22, the Ram Nagari had a festival look about it on Saturday, with the streets, shops and buildings all lit up in myriad hues.

The city is also bedecked with petals in vibrant colours ahead of the grand ceremony. A long line of celebrities and top dignitaries have already started streaming into the temple town ahead of January 22. The state government, meanwhile, has made elaborate security deployments and arrangements for the grand temple opening. While CCTVs have been installed across the city, drones and devices enabled with night vision are being used to step up surveillance ahead of the mega event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony, which will be officiated by a complement of priests chosen from across the country. A team of priests is to be led by Lakshami Kant Dixit. (ANI)

