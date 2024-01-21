Jharkhand government declares closure of its offices, schools till 2.30 pm on Pran Pratishtha day tomorrow

The Jharkhand government has declared a holiday for all government schools and offices till 2:30 pm on Shri Ram Lalla 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony day on Monday. Taking to 'X' Chief Minister's Office said, "On the occasion of 'Pran Pratishtha' of the idol of Lord Ram in his child form in Ayodhya tomorrow on January 22, 2024, Chief Minister Hemant Soren has directed the Chief Secretary to keep all the government offices closed till 2:30 pm and government schools closed for the whole day."

A circular issued by the state government dated January 21 read that on the occasion of 'Pran Pratishtha' of the idol of Lord Ram on January 22 all government offices, public banks will remain closed till 2:30 pm. Earlier, several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Haryana, Goa, Tripura, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Odisha, Delhi, Maharashtra, and union territories including Puducherry and Chandigarh declared a holiday to mark the mega ceremony.

Meanwhile, the Centre has also announced that all central government offices will be closed for a half-day on January 22 for the 'Pran Patishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with several other leaders, will attend the event. Several celebrities and noted personalities have also been invited to the ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals to mark the Pran Pratishtha of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22. A team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit will perform the main rituals of the Pran Prathistha of Ram Lalla on January 22. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)