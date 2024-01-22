"Those who respect norms are the real devotees of Shri Ram": Akhilesh Yadav on Pran Pratishtha

As the Pran Pratishtha of Lord Ram in Ayodhya drawa near, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday said that after today, the idol which was made of stone will take the form of God. "Today there is a program of Pran Pratistha. After today, the idol which was made of stone, will take the form of God. The path shown by Shri Ram also called 'Maryada Purushottam', those who respect the customs and norms are the real devotees of Shri Ram. After today we hope that the society and country that Purushottam Ram had imagined where the poor do not remain unhappy, the youth are happy and move ahead and there is happiness all around, will be established," he said.

Akhilesh Yadav today visited Jagneshwar Mishra Park in Lucknow and remembered the Samajwadi politician who died on January 22, 2010. "Today we all Samajwadis remember Janeshwar Mishra ji who kept fighting for the poor, backward and Dalits throughout his life. By rising above many discriminations, Janeshwar ji took the socialist movement forward. The coming generations will always be inspired by this park built in his name," Akhilesh Yadav said.

Meanwhile, it was an emotional moment for Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya as he hailed the historic moment taking place after '500 years of struggle'. Speaking to ANI, the Deputy CM said that the world was waiting for this day.

"After 500 years of struggle, finally, the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla is going to be done at his birthplace today...The world was waiting for this day. The amount of happiness is difficult to be expressed in words..." teary-eyed Maurya said. Ahead of the auspicious Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's Ram Temple, Jagadguru Rambhadracharya has extended his best wishes to all 'Sanatan' followers and urged people to incorporate the values of Lord Ram into their lives.

"I extend my best wishes to all the people of the 'Sanatan' religion on the occasion of Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla. I want everyone to incorporate the characteristics of Lod Ram into their lives and behaviours. Today, Treta Yug is casting its shadow on Kalyug. A similar joy to that of Lord Ram returning to Ayodhya from 'vanvaas' can be experienced today," said Jagadguru. Pran Pratishtha will be conducted in the presence of Prime Minister Modi, Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Mohan Bhagwat, Governor of Uttar Pradesh Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister of U.P. Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries.

Acharyas of all schools of Bharatiya spiritualism, religion, sect, system of worship, tradition, Sants of more than 150 traditions, Mahamandaleshwars, Mandaleshwars, Shrimahants, Mahants, Nagas, as well as leading figures of more than 50 Adivasi, Girivasi, Tatavasi, Dwipavasi tribal traditions, will remain present to witness the Prana Pratistha ceremony on the premises of the Bhavya Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. The presence of the tribal traditions being represented by the people of the hills, forests, coastal belts, islands, etc., is happening for the first time in recent history.

The traditions include Shaiva, Vaishnav, Shaakta, Ganapatya, Patya, Sikh, Bauddha, Jain, Dashnam, Shankar, Ramanand, Ramanuj, Nimbarka, Madhva, Vishnu Nami, Ramsanehi, Ghisapanth, Garibdasi, Gaudiya, Kabirpanthi, Valmiki, Shankardev (Assam), Madhav Dev, ISKCON, Ramakrishna Mission, Chinmaya Mission, Bharat Sevashram Sangha, Gayatri Parivar, Anukul Chandra, Thakur Parampara, Mahima Samaj of Odisha, Akali, Nirankari, Namdhari from Punjab, Radhasoami, and Swaminarayan, Varkari, Veer Shaiva, etc. After the completion of the Pran Pratishtha programme in the Garbha-Griha, all the witnesses will have darshan respectively.

The magnificent Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, gods, and goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum at ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed. The main entrance to the Mandir is situated on the eastern side, which can be approached by ascending 32 stairs through the Singh Dwar. There are a total of five Mandaps (Halls) in the Mandir - Nritya Mandap, Rang Mandap, Sabha Mandap, Prathana Mandap and Kirtan Mandap. Near the Mandir is a historic Well (Sita koop), dating back to the ancient era. In the southwestern part of the Mandir complex, at Kuber Tila, the ancient Mandir of Bhagwan Shiv has been restored, along with the installation of a statue of Jatayu. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)