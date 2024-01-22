UAE ADNOC boosts budget allocation for decarbonization projects to $23 bln - Abu Dhabi media office
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 22-01-2024 13:20 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 13:20 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
UAE's Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) agreed on Monday to boost its budget allocation for landmark decarbonization projects, technologies and lower-carbon solutions to $23 billion (84.4 billion UAE dirhams), Abu Dhabi media office reported.
ADNOC also confirmed it would drive $48.5 billion back into the UAE economy over the next 5 years.
($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ADNOC
- Abu Dhabi
- Abu Dhabi National Oil Company
- 3.6728 UAE
Advertisement