Assam: Female rhino poached in Kaziranga National Park, probe underway
According to the Kaziranga park officials, forest guards on Monday recovered the carcass of the female rhino from the area of Maklung forest camp under the Agoratoli forest range in the national park.
A female rhino was poached in Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, an official said on Monday. According to the Kaziranga park officials, forest guards on Monday recovered the carcass of the female rhino from the area of Maklung forest camp under the Agoratoli forest range in the national park.
Sonali Ghosh, Director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve informed that one dehorned rhino carcass was found in the Agoratoli Range area. "I am now on the way to the spot. Our forest staff found the carcass during patrolling. The forest staff of Maklung forest camp in the Agoratoli range had detected the carcass," Ghosh told ANI.
Meanwhile, the police and forest department have jointly started an investigation and launched an operation to nab the poachers. More details are awaited.
