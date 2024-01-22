Left Menu

Assam: Female rhino poached in Kaziranga National Park, probe underway

According to the Kaziranga park officials, forest guards on Monday recovered the carcass of the female rhino from the area of Maklung forest camp under the Agoratoli forest range in the national park.

ANI | Updated: 22-01-2024 18:56 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 18:56 IST
Assam: Female rhino poached in Kaziranga National Park, probe underway
Sonali Ghosh, Director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A female rhino was poached in Assam's Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, an official said on Monday. According to the Kaziranga park officials, forest guards on Monday recovered the carcass of the female rhino from the area of Maklung forest camp under the Agoratoli forest range in the national park.

Sonali Ghosh, Director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve informed that one dehorned rhino carcass was found in the Agoratoli Range area. "I am now on the way to the spot. Our forest staff found the carcass during patrolling. The forest staff of Maklung forest camp in the Agoratoli range had detected the carcass," Ghosh told ANI.

Meanwhile, the police and forest department have jointly started an investigation and launched an operation to nab the poachers. More details are awaited.

(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; Ex-Pfizer employee convicted of insider trading on COVID drug trial and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia; US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug Prolia and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA adds 'boxed warning' for Amgen's bone loss drug ...

 Global
3
For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a battle with brain tumour

For West Bengal’s Shyamali Singh, bronze medal in Mumbai Marathon follows a ...

 India
4
Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 vehicles

Influx of devotees in Ayodhya: Arrangements made for parking of over 22,000 ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024