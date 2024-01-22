Left Menu

UK to invest extra 1.3 bln pounds in Sizewell C nuclear power station

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-01-2024 23:55 IST | Created: 22-01-2024 23:52 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • United Kingdom

Britain will invest an extra 1.3 billion pounds ($1.65 billion) in the Sizewell C nuclear power station, the government said on Monday, making it the majority shareholder in the project. The government said the funding, the largest to date, would allow early construction works to continue before a final investment decision expected later this year.

The plant in south-east England is expected to produce around 3.2 gigawatts of electricity, enough to power around 6 million homes.

