Odisha: School students of Bhubaneswar lit up 1 lakh Diyas following Pran Pratistha of Lord Ram

As part of the Dev Deepawali celebrations after the grand Pran Pratishtha of Lord Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, school students from Bhubaneswar illuminated 1 lakh diyas in the school premises, creating a record. The students of Vikash Residential School in Bhubaneswar broke the record of Maharashtra's Chandrapur Diya Event, which set a Guinness World Record by lighting 33,258 diyas, by illuminating 1 lakh diyas on its campus grounds.

The programme was organised in the Cricket Stadium of the school, where the above arrangement of Diyas was created in an area of more than 350 feet in diameter. In this remarkable artistic tribute, nearly 1000 students, teachers, and other staff shaped the illuminated diyas into a breathtaking portrait of Lord Rama, symbolising reverence and respect for the revered deity. This vibrant display added a touch of festivity and spiritual fervour to the historic occasion, capturing the essence of the cultural significance of the day.

The management and students of the school dedicated the day to the service of Lord Shri Ram by lighting Diyas, offering prayers, beating cymbals, blowing conch shells, and singing devotional songs. The devotional atmosphere with the chants of 'Jai Shree Ram' reverberated far and wide. Mentor and Co-Founder of the Centre for Youth and Social Development (CSYD), Jagadanada, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest and highly appreciated the efforts of the students.

V. Srinivas, Executive Director, Vikash Group of Institutions, expressed his gratitude to all the students and teachers for making this event successful. Meanwhile, the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be open to the public from Tuesday onwards. The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram was held at 12.29 p.m. The ceremonial journey leading up to the Pran Pratishtha included a seven-day ritual that commenced on January 16.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects in the country. People from all walks of life, including representatives of various tribal communities, also attended the ceremony. Built in the traditional Nagara style, Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir has a length (east-west) of 380 feet and a width of 250 feet. It stands 161 feet above the ground and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors. The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses.

In the sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) is enthroned. (ANI)

