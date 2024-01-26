Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh: Baba Mahakal decorated with Tricolour on Republic Day

Priest of the temple Ashish Sharma said, "According to tradition, the doors of Baba Mahakal were opened in the Brahma Muhurta and after that a holy bath of Lord Mahakal was performed with Panchamrit, which include milk, curd, ghee, sugar and honey. Thereafter Baba Mahakal was decorated in Tricolour and three colour sweets, fruits were offered to Baba Mahakal."

ANI | Updated: 26-01-2024 10:35 IST | Created: 26-01-2024 10:35 IST
Madhya Pradesh: Baba Mahakal decorated with Tricolour on Republic Day
Baba Mahakal (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Baba Mahakal at Mahakeshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district was decorated with the Tricolour during the Bhasma Aarti on the occasion of Republic Day on Friday. 'Bhasma aarti' (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the 'Brahma Muhurta' between around 3:30 and 5:30 in the morning. According to religious beliefs, the wishes of the devotee who participates in the Bhasma aarti are fulfilled.

Priest of the temple Ashish Sharma said: "According to tradition, the doors of Baba Mahakal were opened in the Brahma Muhurta and after that, a holy bath of Lord Mahakal was performed with Panchamrit, which includes milk, curd, ghee, sugar and honey. Thereafter Baba Mahakal was decorated in the Tricolour and three coloured sweets, and fruits were offered to Baba Mahakal." Later on, the tricolour was placed on both sides of Baba Mahakal and Bhasma Aatri was performed along with beating drums and blowing conch shells. Prayers were offered that the country should move towards happiness and there should be happiness and prosperity for all, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Biden administration urges US Supreme Court to reverse abortion pill curbs; US signs up record 21.3 million people for 2024 Obamacare plans and more

Health News Roundup: Biden administration urges US Supreme Court to reverse ...

 Global
2
GLOBAL MARKETS-China stocks bounce loses steam; focus turns to ECB

GLOBAL MARKETS-China stocks bounce loses steam; focus turns to ECB

 Global
3
BRIEF-Hitachi, NEC Seek Up To $2.1 Billion Through Renesas Share Sale - Bloomberg News

BRIEF-Hitachi, NEC Seek Up To $2.1 Billion Through Renesas Share Sale - Bloo...

 Global
4
Tech Mahindra shares fall over 6 pc after December quarter earning

Tech Mahindra shares fall over 6 pc after December quarter earning

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Science? Building Reliable Results in an AI-Powered World

The Cyborg Showdown: Brains vs Brawn - AI vs Robotics in the Big Leagues

Rooftop Revolution: When Your House Becomes a Powerhouse

Coding in the Matrix: How AI is Taking Developers From Hackers to Heroes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024