PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2024 01:11 IST | Created: 03-02-2024 21:09 IST
'Startup Mahakumbh' from March 18 at Bharat Mandapam: Goyal
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said a three-day ''Startup Mahakumbh'' will be organised from March 18 here at Bharat Mandapam.

''It will be the largest get together of startups, unicorns, soonicorns..a ll under one roof showcasing the India story, story of our youth, talent, technology, and innovation,'' he told reporters here.

He said that India is the third largest startup ecosystem of the globe ''let's show it to the world''.

So far over 1.17 lakh startups are recognised by the ministry.

The government has taken various measures to promote startups in the country. These eligible startups can avail of tax incentives such as income tax benefits under an Action Plan for Startup India.

The government on Thursday proposed to extend the tax incentive for startups and investments made by sovereign wealth or pension funds for one more year till March 2025.

Let's Talk Walkable Cities: Creating Safe Streets for Little Feet & Big Dreams

Privacy in the Digital Age: Balancing Artificial Intelligence with the Right to Privacy

Revolutionizing Gene Therapy: AI-Powered Protein Design Breakthrough

Cultural Crossroads: Navigating Identity in a Globalized World

