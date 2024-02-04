Left Menu

With rising number of tourists in state there is big responsibility on Transport Department: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami distributed appointment letters to 106 candidates for the post of driver and conductor under the Transport Corporation at the Mukhya Sewak Sadan located in the Chief Minister Camp Office on Sunday. These candidates have been appointed in the Transport Department as dependents of the deceased. The Chief Minister also gave appointment letters to 16 assistant accountants selected under the Transport Department.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday distributed appointment letters to 106 candidates for the post of driver and conductor under the Transport Corporation. These candidates have been appointed in the Transport Department as dependents of the deceased.

At the Mukhya Sewak Sadan located in the Chief Minister Camp Office on Sunday, Dhami also gave appointment letters to 16 assistant accountants selected under the Transport Department. On this occasion, CM Dhami said that with the rising number of tourists in the state there is a big responsibility on the Transport Department.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister flagged off the state-level road safety public awareness rally under Road Safety Month. Under this campaign, public awareness programs regarding road safety will be organized in all the districts. During the programme, he also released the road safety calendar and data book based on road safety. After giving free driving training to 16 women by the Transport Department, the Chief Minister also gave them driving licenses.While congratulating all the candidates of Transport Corporation and Transport Department on receiving the appointment letters, the Chief Minister said, "They should discharge their duties with honesty, true dedication and hard work from the very beginning of their job. Drivers and conductors have an important responsibility to keep the transport service running smoothly."

He said that it is very important to have self-discipline in government service. He said that if you start working with your regular routine from the initial stage of the job, then this routine will become a habit. The Chief Minister said, "The number of devotees and tourists in the state is increasing rapidly. It is also a big responsibility on the Transport Department and Transport Corporation to further improve their amenities. To make this decade the decade of Uttarakhand, we all have to make important contributions in our respective fields."

He further said that with everyone's cooperation, the state government is working with determination to bring Uttarakhand into the category of leading states of the country. The Chief Minister said that continuous efforts are being made by the government to connect the youth of the state with employment and self-employment.

"Many recruitment processes are underway through the Public Service Commission and Subordinate Services Selection Commission. Recruitment processes have been completed rapidly in the last two years. To ensure that all recruitments are done with complete transparency, a strict anti-copying law has been implemented in the state," CM Dhami said. He further said that after the implementation of this law, all examinations have been conducted quickly and with complete transparency.

The Chief Minister also appreciated the efforts of the Transport Department in providing free driving training to women to make them self-reliant. (ANI)

