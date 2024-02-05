Jharkhand political crisis: Telangana BJP leader lashes out at resort politics

Rachana Reddy, Hyderabad Bharatiya Janata Party leader lashed out at the shifting of Jharkhand MLAs to Telangana, stating that by doing so the Congress-ruled state was allegedly "wasting resources". Reddy told ANI on Sunday in Hyderabad, "Telangana right now has become the centre, the capital of resort politics in India...The resources and the money of Telangana are all being pulled towards allegedly protecting their MLAs from being poached..."

Aiming for the Congress, the BJP leader said, "Now it is the turn of the Congress legislators from Bihar to come to Telangana." The remarks came amid the backdrop of the Bihar Chief Minister severing ties with the Mahagathbandan (grand) alliance and joining hands with the BJP-led National Democratic alliance. He also walked out of the INDIA bloc.

Calling it a "desperate attempt" by the Congress and their "cronies" she added: "So, this is nothing but a desperate attempt by the Congress party and its cronies such as the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to protect their flock until the elections (Lok Sabha) at least..." The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) MLAs were shifted to Telanga fearing alleged "poaching" by the opposition BJP in the state.

Meanwhile, ahead of the crucial floor test of the Champai Soren-led coalition government in Jharkhand today, JMM and Congress MLAs arrived at Shamshabad airport on Sunday from the resort in Hyderabad. The Soren government would seek a vote of confidence today in the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly, three days after Soren took oath as the Chief Minister.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha has 29 seats, its ally Congress has 17 and the RJD and the CPI (ML) have 1 seat each in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly. With the support of 43 MLAs, the INDIA bloc has the numbers to sail through the floor test. The Assembly will convene for a two-day session beginning today.

Earlier, the former CM Hemant Soren moved the Supreme Court against his arrest, but the apex court refused to entertain his plea and asked him to approach the high court concerned with his petition. Soren was arrested on Wednesday night by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) after six hours of questioning in the money laundering case linked to the alleged land scam.

The probe pertains to huge amounts of proceeds of crime generated by forging official records by showing 'fake sellers' and purchasers in the guise of forged or bogus documents to acquire huge parcels of land having value in crores. (ANI)

