Mumbai based Influencer files complaint against Poonam Pandey for faking death on social media

Social media influencer Faizan Ansari gave a written complaint to the Mumbai police and demanded the arrest of model Poonam Pandey for spreading false rumours of her death to get publicity and create a sensation by misleading people. In his letter to the commissioner of the police, Faizan wrote that Poonam Pandey has made fun of a major disease like cancer and insulted people suffering from cancer.

"My name is Faizan Ansari. I am a social media influencer from Mumbai. Indian actress, and model Poonam Pandey has made fun of the entire country. As a Mumbai citizen, I blame Poonam Pandey for lying, cheating, making fun of a major disease like cancer, and insulting people suffering from cancer. I am filing a case for playing with the feelings of people so that no one should be able to publish such lies," he said. Notably, this is the third written complaint against Poonam registred with the police, before this, the Cine Workers Association and Advocate Ali Kasif had filed the complaint.

On February 2, Poonam's manager announced that the actress had lost her life to cervical cancer. A statement was also posted on Poonam's official Instagram, which read, "This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness."

However, on Saturday, Poonam shared a video on social media announcing that she is alive and that she faked her demise as she intended to raise awareness about cervical cancer. "I feel compelled to share something significant with you all - I am here, alive. Cervical Cancer didn't claim me, but tragically, it has claimed the lives of thousands of women who stemmed from a lack of knowledge on how to tackle this disease. Unlike some other cancers, Cervical Cancer is entirely preventable. The key lies in the HPV vaccine and early detection tests. We have the means to ensure no one loses their life to this disease. Let's empower one another with critical awareness and ensure every woman is informed about the steps to take," she said. (ANI)

