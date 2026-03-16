I challenge BJP to attack houses of me, other TMC leaders; we know how to resist: Mamata at rally in Kolkata.
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-03-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 17:07 IST
- Country:
- India
I challenge BJP to attack houses of me, other TMC leaders; we know how to resist: Mamata at rally in Kolkata.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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- Mamata Banerjee
- BJP
- TMC
- Kolkata
- Rally
- Political Tensions
- West Bengal
- Elections
- Challenge
- Supporters
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