ADB appoints Mio Oka as country director for India

Asian Development Bank (ADB) on Monday appointed Mio Oka as its country director for India.

He will succeed Takeo Konishi who has been promoted as ADB Director General for South Asia at the Manila headquarters.

Oka will take charge of steering ADB operations in India and fostering relations with the government and the country's other development partners, ADB said in a statement.

She will lead the implementation of ADB's country partnership strategy, 2023–2027 that is designed to catalyse robust, climate-resilient, and inclusive private sector-led growth in India, it said.

This will be achieved through accelerated structural transformation and job creation, promotion of climate-resilient green growth, and enhanced social and economic inclusiveness, it added.

Since the start of its country operations in 1986, ADB has been a steadfast partner in supporting India's development goals and economic growth.

''ADB remains committed to bolster India's inclusive and green growth momentum through strategic investments to address critical challenges in infrastructure, human development, and climate risk vulnerability besides promoting private sector development,'' she said in a statement.

A Japanese national, Oka has almost 3 decades of professional experience, including over 18 years with ADB, where she has served in various capacities since joining as a project specialist in the Mekong Department in 2005, it said.

After serving as an advisor to the president for about 6 years, she held a managerial role as a director in the agriculture and natural resources sector and covered the South Asia region and Emerging Areas team for more than 7 years, it said.

Prior to her tenure at ADB, Oka worked with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Japan Bank for International Cooperation, and Japan International Cooperation Agency Bangladesh Office, it added.

India is currently ADB's fourth largest shareholder and one of its largest borrowers since 2010. In 2023, ADB committed USD 2.59 billion in sovereign lending to India in addition to USD 16.31 million in technical assistance and USD 5.25 million in grants under the sovereign portfolio.

The current India sovereign portfolio comprises 73 projects worth a total of USD 15.7 billion.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members -- 49 from the region.

