Oman's Duqm refinery units currently working at 100% capacity - KPI CEO
Reuters | Updated: 05-02-2024 21:38 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 21:38 IST
Oman's Duqm refinery units are currently working at 100% capacity of 230,000 barrels per day, Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI) CEO Shafi Taleb Al-Ajmi told Reuters on Monday.
The Duqm refinery is a 50/50 joint venture between Kuwait Petroleum International and Oman's OQ Group.
