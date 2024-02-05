Oman's Duqm refinery units currently working at 100% capacity - KPI CEO

Oman's Duqm refinery units are currently working at 100% capacity of 230,000 barrels per day, Kuwait Petroleum International (KPI) CEO Shafi Taleb Al-Ajmi told Reuters on Monday.

The Duqm refinery is a 50/50 joint venture between Kuwait Petroleum International and Oman's OQ Group.

