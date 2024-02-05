India, Suriname should work collectively to find common challenges at international fora: LS Speaker Om Birla

A Parliamentary Delegation from Suriname led by the Chairman of the National Assembly of Suriname, Marinus Bee called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, in Parliament House Complex on Monday. Welcoming the Delegation, Birla highlighted the close friendly relations between India and Suriname and the historical linkages between the two countries. The strong relationship between the two nations is based on cultural, spiritual and close people-to-people ties, noted Om Birla.

Birla also fondly recalled the hospitality received by the Indian Parliamentary Delegation during their visit to Suriname in 2022. Speaking about the visit of President Draupadi Murmu to Suriname, Birla opined that high-level exchanges between the two nations go a long way in strengthening bilateral relations. Birla also mentioned the Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas Award given to the President of Suriname Chan Santokhi and expressed joy at the close economic and cultural ties between the two nations.

Mentioning the cooperation between the two nations at multilateral fora, Om Birla said that both countries must continue to find mutually beneficial solutions to common challenges. Speaking about the upcoming General Elections, Birla informed that elections in India are a festival of Democracy in which more than 900 million voters exercise their franchise. He added that India has a robust, free, fair and transparent election process.

Informing the members of the Delegation about rapid socioeconomic transformation in India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Om Birla said that through the efforts of Indian youth based on innovation and research, India is providing solutions to global problems. He added that India is now well on its way towards becoming a developed country under the inspiring leadership of Prime Minister Modi. Birla also discussed several other issues of mutual interest with the visiting dignitary and stressed further strengthening parliamentary cooperation between India and Suriname.

Chairman of the National Assembly of Suriname, Marinus Bee thanked Birla for the warm welcome and said that India is a great nation and like a second home for the Surinamese. Several Members of Parliament also remained present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)