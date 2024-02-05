Delhi MBBS student dies by suicide inside hostel room

A final-year MBBS student died by hanging herself inside her hostel room at Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) in the national capital on Monday. According to the police, the 23-year-old lady student was found dead in her hostel room.

"A 23-years-old has committed suicide by hanging herself with ceiling fan. Information was received around 1.30 PM regarding suicide at MAMC in a hostel room," the police said. As per the police, no suicide note has been found yet.

"Forensic teams have inspected the spot. No suicide note found yet. Friends and family are being questioned to ascertain the reasons behind the suicide," the police added. Further investigation into the matter in underway. (ANI)

