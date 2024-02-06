Left Menu

Centre approves appointment of Rajiv Mani as secretary of Legislative dept under Law Ministry

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Rajiv Mani as the secretary of the Legislative Department under the Union Ministry of Law and Justice. Mani, an Indian Legal Service (ILS) officer, is currently the additional secretary in the Department of Legal Affairs under the Ministry of Law and Justice.

According to an official statement from Deepti Umashankar, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet and Establishment Officer, "The Competent Authority has approved the assignment of additional incharge of the post of Secretary, Department of Legal Affairs, Ministry of Law and Justice, to Dr. Rajiv Mani, ILS, Secretary, Legislative Department, Ministry of Law and Justice, with immediate effect and till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier." The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved his appointment to the post of secretary in the legislative department for a period of two years starting from the date of assumption of charge, the order said.

The legislative department is mainly concerned with the drafting of principal legislation for the Center, its publication and the scrutiny and vetting of subordinate legislation. It is also concerned with the administration of election law and electoral reforms. (ANI)

