Gaza: Northern aid push frustrated as regional tensions rise
UN News | Updated: 06-02-2024 10:37 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 10:37 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Battles rage as Palestinians say Gaza toll passes 25,000
Frozen Palestinian funds earmarked for Gaza to be transferred to Norway
20,000 babies born into war during days of escalation in Gaza Strip
Eu 's Borrell: humanitarian situation in Gaza could not be worse
50 Palestinians killed in Khan Younis since Sunday night - Gaza health ministry spokesman