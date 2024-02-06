Left Menu

China sets first batch of 2024 mining output quota at 135,000 metric tons

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 06-02-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 06-02-2024 14:38 IST
China sets first batch of 2024 mining output quota at 135,000 metric tons
  • Country:
  • China

China has set its first batch of 2024 rare earths mining output quota at 135,000 metric tons, the industry ministry said on Tuesday.

The ministry also set the quota for smelting and separation of rare earths at 127,000 tons.

Also Read: Earthquake of magnitude 5.1 rocks southern Xinjiang, China - GFZ

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

