Delhi: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari flags off special train from Shahdara to Ayodhya Dham

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari flagged off a special train from Shahdara to Ayodhya Dham on Friday. Tiwari, a Lok Sabha member from North East Delhi constituency, said all arrangements are being made by the BJP so that passengers don't face any inconvenience.

"After 500 years, Lord Ram has come to the temple, and a lot of devotees want a darshan (sighting of the deity). Many trains from Delhi are bound for Ayodhya Dham. In this sequence, we have arranged for 1,504 devotees from Naveen Shahdara to Shri Ram Lalla in Ayodhya Dham. We have ensured that passengers don't face any inconvenience," Tiwari told ANI on Friday. Earlier, the 'Aastha Special Train' saw a large number of Lord Ram devotees departing for Prabhu Ram's abode from Jalandhar, on Friday.

The devotees will pay their obeisance to Lord Ram at the grand temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The special Aastha train service has been carrying devotees for the darshan of Ram Lalla in the newly-built Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

According to the Indian Railways, each Aastha train comprises 20 sleeper coaches. One train can accommodate around 1,400 passengers. The Railways is running more than 200 Aastha special trains from various cities and tier 1 and tier 2 towns across the country to Ayodhya since the Ram Temple was inaugurated on January 22. (ANI)

