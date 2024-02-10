Himachal: Tibetan monks offer special prayers at Dorjidak Monastery on Tibetan New Year 'Losar'

Tibetan Buddhist monks on Saturday offered special prayers at the Dorjidak Monastery here in Panthaghati, near Shimla, to welcome 'Losar'---Tibetan New Year 2151. The Tibetan monks in the Dorjidak Monastery offered special prayers for world peace and the long life of their spiritual leader, the 14th Dalai Lama, on the occasion.

A young monk, Nawang Tashi Rapten, the Taklung Tsetul Rinpoche, head of the Nyingma school of Tibetan Buddhism, was also present in the Losar prayers in the monastery. While speaking to ANI, a monk said, "Losar is an important and auspicious day for us as per the Tibetan lunar calendar. We call it LOSAR, which translates to New Year. The Tibetans and Himalayan Buddhists are celebrating this day by offering prayers for world peace and the long life of the Dalai Lama."

"Special prayers have been offered to the Dalai Lama and other high lamas of Buddhism. This present year (2151) is observed as the 'Dragon Year' according to the Tibetan lunar calendar. Here we have the young boy Lama, the reincarnation of Taklung Tsetul Rinpoche, and we are happy this losar is important to us," said the monk. Meanwhile, Spiritual leader Dalai Lama has also extended his Losar wishes to Tibetans and posted a message on his social media handle.

Taking to X, Dalai Lama in a video posted, "I would like to wish my fellow Tibetans, both inside Tibet and those in exile, a happy new year this Losar. Tashi Delek to all of you." "Despite undergoing great difficulties in exile and living under a powerful Communist Chinese regime, the faith and aspiration of our people, the majority of whom are inside Tibet, have remained undiminished while I have been the leader," he said.

"Although the Communist Chinese rulers after the so-called peaceful liberation wished that we Tibetans forget our religious faith, we have held onto our convictions and our culture even more firmly. In the reality of today's world, I think it's necessary that the new generation take a fresh look at the traditions we have preserved in the light of Western scientific interest," added the spiritual leader. Losar, also known as the Tibetan New Year, is a festival celebrated by Tibetan Buddhists around the world.

The term "Losar" translates to "new year" in Tibetan, marking the beginning of the lunar new year in the Tibetan calendar. Celebrated primarily in India, Nepal, Tibet, Sikkim, and Bhutan, Losar is the time for family and friends to come together to rejoice, eat, drink, and make merry.

This year, Losar is being celebrated between February 10 to 12. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)