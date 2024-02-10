Left Menu

Meghalaya: ADG BSF visits border area to review operational preparedness

ANI | Updated: 10-02-2024 18:53 IST | Created: 10-02-2024 18:53 IST
ADG BSF Sonali Mishra interacting with field commanders. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Additional Director General (ADG), BSF (Eastern Command) Kolkata, Sonali Mishra, reviewed the current security scenario and discussed various operational and administrative aspects of border management during her two-day visit from February 9 to 10 to BSF Frontier Meghalaya, the BSF said in a press release. On February 9, Sonali Mishra, IAS was welcomed by IG BSF Meghalaya Harbax Singh Dhillon and other senior officers, followed by a "Guard of Honour" at the Officers' Institute, Shillong.

Further, IG BSF Meghalaya briefed the ADG about the general security scenario along the Indo-Bangladesh international border of the Meghalaya Frontier. The IG also briefed the ADG about the challenges along the Indo-Bangladesh border and the measures taken to counter them. ADG took stock of the administrative aspects and human resources, paid a visit to Composite Hospital Shillong, and met with patients. She addressed the officers and Jawans during a Sainik Sammelan at Ftr. HQ Umpling, Shillong.

Later, on February 10, the ADG accompanied by IG BSF Meghalaya, visited the border outposts (BOPs) on the India-Bangladesh border in the South West Khasi Hills and East Khasi Hills districts of Meghalaya and interacted with field commanders, took stock of the prevailing security situation, and reviewed Ops preparedness to make the international border crime-free. Additionally, Sonali Mishra interacted with the headmen and local villagers of Nalikatta. She also inaugurated newly constructed buildings at BOPs under the BSF-Meghalaya Frontier. The ADG applauded the efforts and dedication of BSF personnel in safeguarding the international border of Meghalaya. (ANI)

