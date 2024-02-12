HPX, Guma Africa Group sign letter of intent on Liberia development
Reuters | Updated: 12-02-2024 17:52 IST | Created: 12-02-2024 17:52 IST
High Power Exploration Inc (HPX) said on Monday it had signed a letter of intent with Liberia's government and Guma Africa Group to develop the Liberty Corridor in the West African country.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
