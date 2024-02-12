IIT Guwahati partners with Assam Government to boost scientific talent at school level

IIT Guwahati, in collaboration with the state government, is actively promoting scientific talent at the school level in Assam. Aligned with the state's commitment to the National Education Policy 2020, the institute is leading mentoring and training initiatives for teachers and students

In recent endeavours, the institute organized a dedicated five day orientation program for 110 school students, on 5th February 2024, in the esteemed presence of Keshab Mahanta, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Minister of Science and Technology Minister of Information Technology, Govt. of Assam, alongside an ongoing comprehensive five day residential teacher training program. These initiatives underscore IIT Guwahati's commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and experiential learning.

Speaking about IIT Guwahati participation in mentoring the school teachers and students of Assam, Prof. Rajeev Ahuja, Officiating Director of IIT Guwahati, said, "IIT Guwahati remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering a culture of innovation and experiential learning, particularly at the grassroots level. Aligned with the National Education Policy 2020, our recent efforts highlight IIT Guwahati's dedication to nurturing scientific talent in partnership with the state government. I am sure these programs will equip both educators and learners with the essential skills and knowledge needed for success in today's dynamic world." The five-day orientation programme was initiated in the presence of Keshab Mahanta, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Minister of Science and Technology Minister of Information Technology, Govt. of Assam.

Joined by the esteemed Chief Guest Dr. Jaideep Baruah, Director, ASTEC, Laya Madduri, Secretary of the Science, Technology & Climate Change Department, Govt. of Assam, and Prof. Parameswar Iyer, Dean, PRBR, IIT Guwahati, engaged with selected students, encouraging them to make the most of the opportunity to the fullest. Speaking during the event, Keshab Mahanta, Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Minister of Science and Technology Minister of Information Technology, Govt. of Assam, said, "The 5-day mentoring program serves as a valuable opportunity for students to immerse themselves in the IIT campus and its environment, fostering an understanding of core concepts and values."

The Assam Minister further emphasized the significance of embracing curiosity and enthusiasm for learning and encouraging students to engage with IIT Guwahati professors to enhance their understanding of scientific studies. The five program included mentorship for the selected students and exposure to various scientific fields. One of the major highlight of the five day students orientation program was the live interaction with the Chief Minister of Assam, Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

During the session, the Chief Minister inspired students to explore opportunities in the field of science and technology for their future growth. He also commended IIT Guwahati for its pivotal role in nurturing innovation. Out of the 110 selected students, approximately 45% were female participants. This aligns with the state government's initiative to boost female participation in STEM subjects.

Selected students underwent one-week residential fellowship camp at IIT Guwahati and now will proceed to the next stage of the campus at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore which will be held in collaboration with Karnataka State Council of Science & Technology. Along with it, this mentorship initiative is designed to provide students with in-depth guidance, resources, and hands-on experience in their chosen scientific domains.

The program aims to select over 100 students annually from the state. Following selection, the top 15 students will participate in the state-level Children's Science Contest, and another 15 will be part of the state-level Aryabhatta Science Centres. The remaining 70 students will undergo science talent search tests, followed by interactions with experts.

With an aim to equip teachers with the skills and knowledge required to foster innovation and experiential learning in schools, IIT Guwahati successfully concluded the transformative 5-day residential teachers' training program on 9th February 2024. Conducted in two batches, the training program empowered teachers to install Tinkering Labs, conduct sessions with students, and introduce experiential learning methodologies. The participants received training in various STEM subjects, encompassing fundamental electronics, block-based coding, robotics, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and 3D design and printing. The training program featured over 15 practical projects, providing teachers with significant knowledge to implement the curriculum in their schools.

Under the supervision of the Education Department, Government of Assam, IIT Guwahati conducted the first session of this program from January 29th to February 2nd, 2024, as commissioned by Samagra Shiksha Assam. It saw a robust participation, with over 560 teachers hailing from 335 schools across all 33 districts of the state. Following this success, the second batch of the program took place from 5th to 9th February 2024, attracting around 300 educators from 156 schools, representing all 33 districts of Assam.

Aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 this training program will help teachers in incorporating experiential learning in their curriculum for the benefit of students. (ANI)

