Left Menu

Uttarakhand: CM Dhami, Union Minister Gadkari inaugurate projects worth Rs 4,755 cr in Haridwar

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami along with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 30 National Highway projects worth Rs4755 crore in Haridwar.

ANI | Updated: 13-02-2024 21:58 IST | Created: 13-02-2024 21:58 IST
Uttarakhand: CM Dhami, Union Minister Gadkari inaugurate projects worth Rs 4,755 cr in Haridwar
CM Dhami, Gadkari inaugurate projects worth 4755 cr in Haridwar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami along with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 30 National Highway projects worth Rs 4755 crore in Haridwar. The Chief Minister highlighted that building roads is essential to boost human civilisation.

Thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dhami said, "Due to the efficient leadership of PM Modi and the commitment of the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister, today the double-engine government is expanding road connectivity in Uttarakhand." Thanking Nitin Gadkari, CM Dhami said, "You are not just enhancing road connectivity in the state but also working to connect people's hearts."

He further called the day "A golden one for Uttarakhand in terms of road projects." "Better roads and a fast pace of development have become the new identity of Devbhoomi," he emphasised.

Earlier in the day, both leaders laid the foundation stone of eight National Highway projects worth more than Rs 2200 crore in Tanakpur, Champawat. Dhami said that the completion of these projects will give new strength to the road connectivity in Uttarakhand. Along with providing easy transportation facilities to the tourists coming to the state, the local people will also benefit, he said.

"These projects will play an important role in accelerating the socio-economic development of the state," he added. The Union Minister Nitin Gadkari promised that the government will provide the state with road infrastructure of international standard.

"Roads in Uttarakhand will be like those in Switzerland and Australia," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concerns

Indonesia goes to polls tomorrow as it seeks to enter new phase amid concern...

 Indonesia
2
Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fly in Assembly

Cong govt has turned Karnataka into "goonda rajya", alleges BJP as sparks fl...

 India
3
BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

BRIEF-Tesla Raises Price Of Model Y Vehicles In Germany - Website

 Global
4
Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Verizon

Samsung completes Open RAN conformance and interoperability testing with Ver...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI Integration: AI is being integrated into almost every aspect of technology

Technology Review 2023: Unveiling the Pioneering Frontiers

Revolutionizing Tomorrow: Pioneering the Path of Urban Development

Eco-Friendly Urban Planning: Crafting Sustainable Cities for Tomorrow

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024