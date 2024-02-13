"Priority is development of irrigation projects...": Karnataka Deputy CM Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, who is holding water resources and Bengaluru development portfolios, told the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday that the State Government will accord priority to irrigation projects and filling water in tanks and then concentrate on development of roads. Replying to queries on irrigation and Bengaluru city development in the Legislative Assembly, he said, "The first priority is the development of irrigation projects and filling up tanks. Other works, such as roads, will be taken up subsequently. We have already discussed this with the Chief Minister."

Replying to a question by Sakaleshpur MLA Cement Manju on Yagachi dam works, he said that Yagachi Dam will get due attention from the government. "The officials have already given a report on the development of canals. Construction work is in progress on the 5.5 km stretch of the canal, and work on the remaining 1.5 km stretch is halted due to issues with land acquisition. Yagachi Dam will get due attention from the government," he said.

In response to a question on the slow progress of the Upper Bhadra project by Chikkanayakanahalli MLA Suresh Babu, he said that the project is delayed as the Centre is yet to release the amount promised in the previous Union budget. He said, "All necessary approvals have been given to works worth Rs 856 crore for the project. There are many land acquisition issues along the way, and we are trying to resolve them. The work had slowed down during Covid. The overall progress of the project is delayed as the Centre is yet to release the Rs 5,300 crore promised in the previous Union budget."

Responding to a question by Belur MLA H K Suresh on the slow progress of Yettinahole project, he said that 2.4 km of tunnel work was completed. Shivakumar said, "Of the 5.24 km tunnel near Ranaghatta, 2.4 km is completed. The process of acquiring 402 acres of forest land in the Hassana and Tumakuru area is in progress."

In response to a question by MLA U B Banakar on the development of the Madaga Masoor left bank and right bank canals, he said that the project will be developed at a cost of Rs 60 crore. He said, "The 25-crore Madaga Masoor tank development was announced in 2019. There is a proposal before the government to modernise the left and right bank canals. The project will be developed at a cost of Rs 60 crore."

Beelagi MLA G T Patil raised the issue of creating basic infrastructure at rehabilitation centres in the Upper Krishna project. Shivakumar said, "The rehabilitation work is an ongoing process at Upper Krishna. A sum of Rs 191 crore was assigned for rehabilitation in 2017, now a new proposal for Rs 2,600 crore has been submitted. The priority is to compensate land losers and releasing water for agriculture. This issue will be looked into after these things are complete."

Arasikere MLA Shivalinge Gowda praised the Deputy Chief Minister for resolving the issue of a land acquisition for a project. "A 200-metre stretch of land acquisition was pending and the DCM resolved it by talking to them. He has answered all those who said the project was bogus," he said.

Replying to a question by Jayanagar MLA C K Ramamurthy that 13 slums in Jayanagar haven't received Cauvery water, he said that the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has provided 10,000 litres of Cauvery water to slum dwellers since 2017. He said, "The BWSSB has provided 10,000 litres of Cauvery water to slum dwellers since 2017. There are 32,010 families residing in SC/ST colonies, and 5,515 families in the Jayanagar constituency get 10,000 litres of water. Karnataka Slum Development Board has developed and allotted 250 flats in Ragi Gudda, 400 flats in Rajeshwari and Shakhambarinagar slums. A total of 2,900 slums have been given away till now."

He further said that an allocation of Rs 5 crore will be given to the Jayanagar constituency, and it can be used for water supply. "There is no increase in water tariff since 2013. Prices of everything else have gone up, while water rates have remained the same due to certain reasons. If the Karnataka Slum Board pays some water tariff to BWSSB, water will be supplied in the coming days without any issue," he said.

He also spoke about increasing water concerns in Bangalore. "The population of Bengaluru is increasing by 10 lakhs per year. It is being discussed to earmark 6.5 TMC of additional water for Bengaluru. Water scarcity is increasing in Bengaluru by the day and it is our responsibility to supply water to Bangaloreans," he said.

MLA Arvind Bellad asked why the government can't get water when private tankers are getting enough water. Shivakumar said, "Tankers don't provide Cauvery water. Nearly 25 per cent of Bengaluru's water is being supplied through borewells. The Mekedatu project is the only solution for this." (ANI)

