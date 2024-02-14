Left Menu

100-acre sports city to be set up in Bengaluru, Minister tells house

We have also submitted a memorandum to the Revenue Department asking for an additional 40 acres, Nagendra said.As soon as the land gets transferred, it will be placed before the cabinet for approval, he added.In partnership with private players or with the government, we will have a pact to set up a well-equipped sports city there, which will be an example for the state as well as the country.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-02-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 14-02-2024 18:40 IST
A 100 acre 'sports city' will be set up near Yelahanka here, Karnataka Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports B Nagendra told the legislative assembly on Wednesday.

Replying to a question raised by BJP MLA S R Vishwanath during Question Hour, based on a proposal he had sent to the government, the minister detailed plans for acquisition of land to construct the sports city.

''Vishwanath had sent a proposal; we have discussed with the Revenue Department and they have agreed to hand over about 60 acres of land. We have also submitted a memorandum to the Revenue Department asking for an additional 40 acres,'' Nagendra said.

As soon as the land gets transferred, it will be placed before the cabinet for approval, he added.

''In partnership with private players or with the government, we will have a pact to set up a well-equipped sports city there, which will be an example for the state as well as the country. At the earliest we will get 40 acres along with 60 acres. In 100 acres we will set up a well-equipped stadium which will bring all sports under one roof,'' Nagendra said. Earlier, Vishwanath had stressed on the need for a stadium of a high standard for a city like Bengaluru, which has a population of 1.5 crore, pointing out that the the state capital has no other arenas for multiple sports other than the Sree Kanteerava stadium.

