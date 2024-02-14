20 nations come together to seek inspiration from India's successful implementation of Skill India Digital

In a remarkable display of global collaboration, representatives from twenty nations assembled in the national capital on Wednesday for the 'India Summit on Education Knowledge Exchange' organized by the World Bank. The delegates were intrigued to hear the success story of Skill India Digital -- its inception, operationalization and lessons derived from the functioning of the application.

After getting inspired by the discussions on Skill India Digital, select ministers convened at the premises of the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) for a meeting aimed at advancing educational and skill development initiatives with the use of technology. The gathering underscored a collective commitment to fostering educational excellence and equipping individuals with the necessary skills to thrive in a rapidly evolving global landscape.

As per National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), during the event, Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) and Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC and MD, NSDC International spoke with the delegated regarding India's successful skill ecosystem and its focus on empowering the youth. The participating countries took inspiration from India's successful implementation of the skill development systems and prepare to imbibe these best practices to augment their respective economies.

Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), said, "Skill India Digital (SID) has been launched by MSDE on 13th September 2023 as a unified digital platform designed to synergize India's skill development, education, employment, and entrepreneurship landscape. The platform ensures convergence by encompassing training programs implemented by various ministries and departments of the Central Government and State Governments. By integrating government training programs, the platform creates a unified and centralised hub for skill development initiatives." There was a session held by Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC and MD, NSDC International at the event on Setting the Narrative on Skill India Digital.

He elaborated on the efficiency of Skill India Digital in propelling India's economy and said, "Skill India Digital has received 40 lakh registrations in the last six months and the platform today offers more than 550 courses. India's youth in Higher Education Institutes (HEI), schools and even the people who are the part of the workforce can skill, reskill and upskill themselves by utilizing the platform, easily accessible on mobiles. This showcases the growth story of Digital India and with this, Aadhar and UPI are also being seen as successful models, leading the way for India's progress. Nations must realize today that capability and knowledge will be the key pillars of success." "Our Prime Minister has also reiterated that our soft power comes from knowledge and digital caliber. Today the 20 countries from Asia and African regions have taken keen interest in our digital and skilling frameworks. And during my interaction with the representatives of these countries, it came across that each one is excited to learn from India's best practices and adapt models like Skill India Digital." he added.

"India has always supported other nations, even during G20, our theme was Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam meaning the world is one family. Also, during the interactions, it came across that all the nations have similar needs like teaching the youth market relevant skills and connecting with relevant job prospects. And this is a massive opportunity for India. For this, we are also working with several multilateral organizations. This Government of India's edtech platform is enabling the youth and ensuring everyday new courses are added in it, providing new learnings and enhanced experiences. The programs via the application are reaching the nooks and corners of the country, providing last mile accessibility," he further added. The day-long event brought together the countries from Asian and African regions including government officials, international leaders, policymakers, and experts to discuss and learn how technology can be utilized in the best possible way to transform the skilling landscape, globally.

The prestigious event saw representatives from Bangladesh, Benin, Bhutan, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Cote d'Ivoire, Ghana, Guinea, Liberia, Malaysia, Mali, Mauritania, Nepal, Nigeria, Sierra Leone, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Togo, and Vietnam. Skill India Digital comes across as a comprehensive skilling system and one-stop solution for range of stakeholders for finding numerous solutions in skilling, said, Norbu Wangchuk, Director, Department of Workforce Planning and Skills Development, Ministry of Education and Skills Development, Bhutan.

"I am very impressed with Skill India Digital model and use of technology for promoting education. We look forward to taking back the best practices from here and imbibe them in our ecosystem," Atty. Harris F Tarnue, Principal of the Booker Washington Institute from Liberia said. Skill India Digital represents the dreams and aspirations of India's youth, by extending a range of industry-relevant skill courses, job opportunities, and avenues for entrepreneurship.

Being a crucial tool for bridging the gap between Skill India and Digital India, this web platform is transcending the boundaries of traditional e-learning and leading a nationwide movement dedicated to preparing a future-ready and skilled workforce. lt is matching industry demands, ensuring learners acquire skills relevant to today's job markets and moreover, to add a layer of convenience, Skill India Digital is made available in multiple Indian languages, ensuring that language barriers do not hinder anyone from embarking on their journey of skill enhancement.

Another notable innovation of Skill India Digital is the introduction of Digitally Verified Credentials and Digital CVs via personalised QR Codes to help users to showcase their qualifications and experience. This feature mirrors a substantial progression in the presentation and acknowledgment of skills and qualifications. Moreover, by effectively merging geotagging with cutting-edge digital mapping technologies, Skill India Digital offers an enhanced method of navigating the myriad of skilling avenues available in India. Skill India Map - an integral of the digital platform-- is harnessing the power of Geographical Information Systems (GIS).

In essence, Skill India Digital spearheads India's journey toward a dynamic skilling ecosystem, ensuring workforce resilience and adaptability in an era of rapid technological change. (ANI)

