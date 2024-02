BRIEF-B2gold Says 3 Fatalities From Off-Site Incident In Mali, Bus Transporting Employees To Bamako Was Attacked About 75 KM West Of Bamako

B2Gold Corp: * B2GOLD REPORTS THREE FATALITIES FROM OFF-SITE INCIDENT IN MALI

* COMPANY IS WORKING WITH MALIAN GOVERNMENT TO UNDERSTAND FURTHER DETAILS OF ATTACK. * BUS TRANSPORTING EMPLOYEES TO BAMAKO INVOLVED IN AN INCIDENT WHEN IT WAS ATTACKED APPROXIMATELY 75 KILOMETERS WEST OF BAMAKO

* INITIAL REPORTS HAVE IDENTIFIED THIS TRAGIC EVENT AS RESULT OF AN ATTACK ON EMPLOYEE TRANSPORT CONVOY * INITIAL REPORTS INDICATE SEVERAL OTHER EMPLOYEES TRAVELLING ON BUS WERE WOUNDED

* B2GOLD - A BUS TRANSPORTING B2GOLD EMPLOYEES FROM FEKOLA MINE TO BAMAKO WAS INVOLVED IN INCIDENT WHEN ATTACKED APPROXIMATELY 75 KM WEST OF BAMAKO * COMPANY IS WORKING WITH MALIAN GOVERNMENT TO UNDERSTAND FURTHER DETAILS OF ATTACK

* MINING AND PROCESSING ACTIVITIES AT FEKOLA MINE HAVE NOT BEEN IMPACTED BY THIS INCIDENT * COMPANY HAS BEEN ACTIVELY ENGAGED WITH MALIAN GOVERNMENT ON FURTHER IMPROVEMENT TO SECURITY ALONG TRANSPORT ROUTE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

