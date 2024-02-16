"Ab Ki Baar 400 paar" for NDA: PM Modi in Haryana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reteirated the "400 pitch" during his address to a public event in Haryana's Rewari on Friday while seeking their blessings for his third term to make India the third largest economy in the world. He also highlighted the achievements of his government in the last ten years, including the historical moon landing event.

"If the G20 summit was successful, it was because of your blessings. India's flag reached the moon where no one could; it happened with your blessings. In the last 10 years, India rose from 11th position to become the fifth largest economy in the world. In my third term, I need your blessings to make India the third-largest economy in the world in the coming years..," PM Modi said. "Ab Ki Baar 400 paar" for NDA," PM Modi said.

The visit assumes significance ahead of the Lok Sabha elections due in April and May this year. Referring to the inaugural ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in January, PM Modi said, "Just a short while ago, I got the opportunity to hand over development projects worth Rs 10,000 crores to Haryana, including Rewari AIIMS, a new rail line and metro line, and a museum...The blessing of Lord Ram is such that nowadays I get the opportunity to be associated with such holy work everywhere...," PM Modi added.

Before his address, PM Modi inaugurated, dedicated to the nation, and laid the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth more than Rs 9750 crore in Haryana's Rewari. Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar felicitated PM Modi before his public address.

CM Manohar Lal Khattar said, "...This is a special occasion when PM Modi is amongst us... When you (PM Modi) were the CM in Gujarat in 2013 and people were seeing you as the PM, you started your campaign from Rewari...Today, you are fulfilling the aspiration and dream of the people of Rewari by giving AIIMS to them..." "The Metro station project in Gurugram will not only help people from Gurugram or the country but also those foreign companies who are here to invest... In the last 10 years, the way you have guided us, especially after the Pran Pratistha (Ram Mandir), has increased trust in our leadership...," CM Khattar added. (ANI)

