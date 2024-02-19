Left Menu

"Will Ram Mandir construction eradicate poverty?" asks Karnataka Minister Lad, triggering controversy

Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad on Monday stirred a controversy when he asked whether the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya would eradicate poverty.

ANI | Updated: 19-02-2024 17:23 IST | Created: 19-02-2024 17:23 IST
"Will Ram Mandir construction eradicate poverty?" asks Karnataka Minister Lad, triggering controversy
Karnataka minister Santosh Lad (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad on Monday stirred a controversy when he asked whether the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya would eradicate poverty. Lad said the construction of the temple was driven by political motives. "The construction of Ram Mandir will not eradicate poverty. It was constructed for their (BJP) political gains." he said.

Lad said the chosen location of the temple deviated from the Supreme Court's suggested site. "We are not opposing Ram Mandir construction. The place where it has been constructed is not correct. It was not constructed where the Supreme court suggested. They have constructed only 40 per cent of it," he said.

He challenged the government's narrative, asking whether the construction of the Ram Mandir had led to the eradication of poverty or brought any benefits to the farmers. Lad pointed to the ongoing farmer protests, questioning the government's commitment to addressing their concerns "What did you benefit from it, what did our sisters benefit from it? Why is the BJP asking for votes on the basis of a mandir? Have the farmers been benefited? If they would have benefited, why are farmers protesting? Why are bulldozers and tear gas being used against the farmers?" he asked.

Reacting to the statements made by the Congress leader over the site of the construction of Ram Mandir, former Karnataka Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai said, "The place where the Ram Mandir is built, is the site where Ram Lalla (sanctum sanctorum) was there 500 years ago. Santosh Lad was not born 500 years ago to ascertain all this. There are lot of things in the state for him to do, he should concentrate on that," he said. Condemning the statement made by Santosh Lad, former Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, C.N Ashwathnarayan said, "Santosh Lad must know the history of Ram Mandir, people waited for the temple to be built and people are happy. Instead of speaking politics, Santosh Lad must speak reality. I strongly condemn his statement."

Meanwhile, Karnataka Congress MLA Rizwan Arshad backed the statements made by Santosh Lad and said, "What is wrong in speaking truth? BJP is using the narrative of Ram Mandir and other emotional things for many reasons. It is a hard truth that they utilize only emotional issues because they don't have developmental things for any election." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

PM Modi congratulates Indonesia's newly-elected President Prabowo Subianto

 India
2
Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homicides: Police

Shooting deaths of 2 people in Colorado college being investigated as homici...

 Global
3
Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’s AI dreams

Wall St Week Ahead-High-flying Nvidia’s earnings could test US stock market’...

 United States
4
Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against Kings; Tiger Woods confirms WD from Genesis due to flu diagnosis and more

Sports News Roundup: Penguins hope for home boost from Jaromir Jagr against ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024