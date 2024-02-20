Healing the World, Beyond Borders: Crossroads of Ayush and Global Wellness at International Arogya 2024

India's ancient wisdom of Ayurveda and other traditional medicine systems is collectively known as Ayush. International Arogya 2024, jointly organized by the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), supported by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India and the Ayush Export Promotion Council (Ayushexcil), is poised to play a transformative role in global healthcare, and brings together policymakers, industry leaders, and healthcare professionals from around the world to explore the potential of Ayush in fostering well-being beyond borders.

Led by the Hon'ble Prime Minister, the launch of the Ayushman Bharat Yojana stands as a monumental stride towards achieving universal health coverage in India. The country has solidified its position as a hub for low-cost generic medicines and cost-effective vaccines, bridging the gap for those previously excluded from formal healthcare systems. The introduction of e-VBAB, a tele-education and telemedicine platform, further underscores India's expertise in leveraging technology for healthcare access. This collaboration in the healthcare sector has become integral to India's efforts to foster partnerships with other nations.

India's healthcare engagement with other countries has rapidly expanded, encompassing a wide array of areas such as exporting high-quality, low-cost pharmaceuticals, establishing healthcare infrastructure abroad, medical treatments, telemedicine, capacity building, and traditional medicine. Ayush systems, encompassing Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy, have gained global recognition for their holistic approach to health and well-being. India has exported 1,240.6 million dollars in Ayush and Herbal products in the last two years (2021-2022 to 2022-23). Ayush products are now exported to more than 100 countries as medicine or food supplements.

As part of its global outreach, the Ministry of Ayush has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with numerous foreign partners, including country-to-country, institute-to-institute (research), and academic chair-level agreements. Additionally, 39 Ayush Information Cells are located in 34 countries, further promoting the dissemination of knowledge and best practices in traditional Indian medicinal systems.

Standardization of Ayush products and services is crucial for establishing standards for the quality and purity of raw materials, ensuring quality control during the manufacturing process, and maintaining the quality of the final product. The aim is to assess India's current status in exporting traditional Ayush products, identify challenges, and explore potential growth opportunities in the international market. To suggest actionable pathways for stakeholders to further enhance India's position in the global trade of traditional Ayush products, fostering collaborations and discussions among those interested in advancing conventional Indian medicinal systems worldwide.

Furthermore, the Indian government plays a role in promoting Ayush products globally. It focuses on ensuring quality, safety, and efficacy in Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (Ayush) medicines and products, emphasizing the significance of standardization practices to build trust among consumers, healthcare practitioners, and regulatory authorities. This will help gain insights into the challenges and advancements in standardizing Ayush medicines and products and understanding the critical factors influencing quality control and regulatory compliance.

In conclusion, International Arogya 2024 will serve as a platform to strengthen global cooperation in the Ayush sector, promoting exchanging knowledge and expertise to enhance healthcare access and quality worldwide.

About FICCI Established in 1927, Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) is the largest and oldest apex business organisation in India. Mahatma Gandhi addressed FICCI's 4th AGM in 1931. Our 96th AGM was held in December 2023. With our rich legacy, FICCI would play an even greater role as India emergence as the 3rd largest economy.

FICCI works with its key stakeholders to foster active engagement and dialogue with decision makers, to support steps that are good for commerce and industry.

As a member-led and member-driven organisation, FICCI represents over 2,50,000 companies across all segments of economy including public, private and multinationals. The diverse membership base of FICCI across all Indian states includes both direct and indirect members through its 300 affiliated regional and state level industry associations. FICCI has a large international presence via partner agreements with 250 national business associations in over 100 countries.

