REC contributes Rs. 15Cr to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund for education of children of ex-servicemen

REC Limited, a Maharatna Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Power and a leading NBFC, has contributed Rs. 15 crores to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund, through REC Foundation, REC’s CSR arm. This amount will be utilized for the education of 12,500 children of ex-servicemen. This contribution underscores REC Foundation's dedication to supporting those who have served the nation selflessly.

Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF) has been established with the objective of assisting Armed Forces veterans, widows and their dependents as well as the institutions and organizations created for rehabilitation of paraplegic soldiers.

In a symbolic gesture of solidarity, Executive Director of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) at the REC Foundation, Smt. Taruna Gupta presented the cheque to the Secretary of the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund.

"We are deeply grateful for the support of the REC Foundation," remarked the Secretary of the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund. "Their contribution of Rs. 15 crores will significantly enhance our efforts to provide assistance and welfare programs for Ex-Servicemen and their dependents."

Expressing REC Foundation’s commitment to supporting the Armed Forces community, ED-CSR of REC Foundation said: "At the REC Foundation, we believe in the importance of honoring the sacrifices made by our Ex-Servicemen and their families. Our contribution to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund reflects our commitment to their welfare and well-being."

Contributions such as the one made by REC Foundation play a vital role in ensuring the continued support and care for those who have served the nation. The REC Foundation's contribution to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund reaffirms its commitment to corporate social responsibility and its dedication to making a positive impact on society.

Contributing to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund

All citizens of India are requested to contribute generously to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF) and connect with the cause of war-widows, Ex-Service Men (ESM) and wards of the martyrs in solidarity with our soldiers and their next of kin or dependents. Contributions to AFFDF are exempt from Income Tax under Section 80G(5)(vi) of the Income Tax Act, 1961. Contribute online here.

Also read: Defence Minister Shri Rajnath Singh appeals to people to generously contribute to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund for the welfare of Veer Naris, Ex-servicemen & their families

(With Inputs from PIB)