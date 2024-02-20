Britain's Prince William 'deeply concerned' about conflict in Middle East
Reuters | London | Updated: 20-02-2024 18:09 IST | Created: 20-02-2024 18:09 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain's Prince William said he was deeply concerned about the "terrible human cost of the conflict in the Middle East" which followed the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7.
"Too many have been killed," he said in a statement on Tuesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
