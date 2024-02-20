Left Menu

UN food agency pauses deliveries to the north of Gaza

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 20-02-2024 18:14 IST
The UN World Food Programme (WFP) said on Tuesday it was pausing deliveries of life-saving food aid to northern Gaza until conditions in the war-ravaged Palestinian enclave allow for safe distributions.

"The decision to pause deliveries to the north of the Gaza Strip has not been taken lightly, as we know it means the situation there will deteriorate further and more people risk dying of hunger," the UN food agency said in a statement.

